20 Arrested For Gas Decanting In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

20 arrested for gas decanting in Faisalabad

The police arrested 20 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG in various parts of city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) -:The police arrested 20 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG in various parts of city.

A police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defense department conducted raids at various illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Basit Khan, Khalid Parvaiz, Muhammad Boota and Muhammad Fayyaz from Rajbah Road, Shoaib, Akram and Muhammad Waqas from Jhal Chowk, Adnan from Mohallah Naseer Abad, Rafaqat Ali, Faisal Muneer and Saqlain from chak 238-RB, Mohsin Ali from Steam Power canal road, Mudassar from chak 66-RB, Abdul Lateef from chak 228-RB, Asim Mukhtar, Nusrat, Imran, Zeeshan and Usman from Jhal Khannuana area red handed while decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them and further investigation was underway,he added.

