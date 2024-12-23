Open Menu

20 Arrested For Placing Bet On Cockfight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI Dec 23 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Monday arrested 20 accused for placing a bet on a cockfight with the stake money of Rs 50,000 and 19 mobile phones.

The arrested accused included Sohail, Omar, Yasir, Aamir, Asif, Noman, Tahir, Saqib, Qamar, Bilal, Ahmed, Yasir Mahmood, Alian, Usman, Asad, Faisal, Qasim, Riaz, Haris and Shah Mir, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Two roosters were also seized by the police.

