20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petrol

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :District administration arrested the managers of two filling stations for filling less quantity fuel in vehicles during the inspection of various petrol pumps at Warsak Road, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-II, Mina Zahir on Warsak Road. During inspection, the managers of two filling stations were arrested for filling lesser quantity fuel.

Furthermore, during the checking, the Additional Assistant Commissioner also arrested 10 persons for profiteering and illegal selling of petrol.

The AAC Cantonment, Gulshan Ara arrested eight more during the inspection of different restaurants at Khyber Bazar and Shuoba Bazaar.