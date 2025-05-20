20 arrested for violating ban on swimming in spillway

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In a strict enforcement of the district administration’s orders, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur carried out an operation against individuals found bathing in the Khanpur Canal and Spillway. The action resulted in the arrest of 20 individuals, who were taken into custody for violating the ban on swimming in hazardous water bodies.

The crackdown comes in light of the District Haripur Administration’s ban on swimming and bathing in lakes, canals, spillways, and waterfalls, a measure taken to prevent drowning incidents and ensure public safety, especially during the summer season when such areas become overcrowded.

According to officials, repeated awareness campaigns and warnings have been issued through media and on-site signboards, but despite these efforts, several people continue to risk their lives by swimming in deep and fast-flowing waters.

Assistant Commissioner Khanpur emphasized the importance of adhering to the ban, stating, “These waters may appear safe, but sudden depth changes, slippery surfaces, and strong currents have led to numerous tragic accidents in the past. Public cooperation is essential to prevent such avoidable deaths.”

The arrested individuals were shifted to the local police station and booked under relevant safety and public order regulations. The Assistant Commissioner added that regular monitoring and surprise inspections will continue throughout the district to ensure full compliance with the safety directives.

The district administration has once again appealed to the public to refrain from swimming in unauthorized areas and to report any violations to the nearest authority to help protect lives.