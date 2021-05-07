20 arrested from vegetable market for not wearing face masks

As many as 20 persons were arrested from fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on charge of ignoring use of face masks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As many as 20 persons were arrested from fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on charge of ignoring use of face masks.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the market and directed the market committee to take strict action on violation of anti-corona SOPs.

While monitoring the auction of vegetables and fruits in the market, he witnessed 20 persons without face masks. Therefore, he called police and handed over these violators to the police on the spot.

Precautionary measures should be adopted with responsibility to protect public health, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the violators, he warned.