20 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

20 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested 20 persons on charge of gambling during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Friday that ASI Zubair Ahmad Khan conducted a raid at a billiards club and nabbed 16 persons including Adnan, Shakeel, Ahmad, Zubair, Muhammad Ali, Ahmad Ali and Abdus Shakoor, etc.

red-handed while gambling on the billiards game.

Similarly, the police also arrested four persons Muneer, Ahmad, Usman, etc. from Shaista Chowk red handed while gambling on cards.

The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

