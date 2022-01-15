UrduPoint.com

20 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 10:08 PM

20 arrested on gambling charges

CIA police have arrested 20 accused from two gambling dens in Lyallpur Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :CIA police have arrested 20 accused from two gambling dens in Lyallpur Town.

Police spokesman said that CIA team headed by Inspector Tahir Mehmood on a tip-off conducted raids and nabbed 10 persons Abdur Rehman, etc.

from a gambling den in Street No.3 near Khalsa College while 10 others Matloob Hussain, etc. were arrested red handed while gambling on play-cards in a den in Khalid Abad.

The accused have been locked behind bars after registering separate cases.

Further investigation was under progress, he added.

