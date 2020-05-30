20 arrested on gambling charges

Police have arrested 20 persons on charge of gambling from Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 20 persons on charge of gambling from Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Sahianwala police conducted a raid in Chak No 135-RB and nabbed nine alleged gamblers.

Among the accused included Ali Ahmad, Imtiaz, Rizwan, Haseeb, Maqsood, Irfan Masih, Adnan Yousuf, Suleman and Asad.

Similarly, the Factory Area police nabbed three persons -- Ameer Ahmad, Hamza and Shehroz while gambling on cards whereas Khurarianwala police arrested eight persons including Abaad Ali, Saqib, Rehman, Shakeel, Zulfiqar, Abdus Sattar, Shahid and Muneer red handed while gambling on pigeon flight.