UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Arrested On Gambling Charges In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:06 PM

20 arrested on gambling charges in Faisalabad

The police arrested 20 persons gambling charge from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested 20 persons gambling charge from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted raid at a gambling den in Wali Pura and nabbed nine outlaws red handed while gambling.

Simillary, Civil Line police nabbed five persons, Sadar and Sandal Bar police arrested three gamblers each from Chak No.225 and Aminpur Bungalow.

The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

15 minutes ago

PM accepts Sindh govt's plea for change of IGP

16 minutes ago

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as ..

18 minutes ago

Vice-Chancellor chairs departmental heads meeting, ..

18 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

22 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed in befitting ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.