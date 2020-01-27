20 arrested on gambling charges in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested 20 persons gambling charge from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted raid at a gambling den in Wali Pura and nabbed nine outlaws red handed while gambling.

Simillary, Civil Line police nabbed five persons, Sadar and Sandal Bar police arrested three gamblers each from Chak No.225 and Aminpur Bungalow.

The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.