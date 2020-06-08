20 arrested over gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The police here arrested twenty persons on the charge of gambling from different areas of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and recovered stake money from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday said that Gulberg police on a tip-off conducted raids and nabbed 15 personsengaged in gambling which is not only illegal practice but also increases the risk of catching coronavirus due to close proximity.

Similarly, Millat Town police caught five persons red handed while gambling on play-cards.The police recovered bet money amounting to Rs.66,420/-, mobile phones and other items from their possession.