20 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 20 accused, and recovered weapons and narcotics.

According to a police spokesman, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Zahid, Zeeshan, Zaheer, Zakir, Zaurd Khan,Hasnain, Zameer Shah,Waris, Haris, Hakim,Umer,Wasif ,Tahir,Taimoor and others.

The police also recovered 19 pistols, 349 rounds, 579 liters of liquor,1.9-kg hashishand valuables worth millions of rupees from the accused.