20 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday launched a crackdown and arrested 20 criminals besides recovering weapons and narcotics.

Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said officials of different police stations raided and arrested Ahmed, Asger, Ali, Tahir, Sultan, Imran, Kamran, Khuram,khalid, Khaleel, Rafaqat, Ramzan, Riaz, Razwan Khan, Tuqeer, Wasif , Majeed, Mehmood and others.

Police also recovered 3-kg hashish,1.2-kg of opium, 345 liters of liquor, nine pistols, four revolvers,193 rounds, five Kalashnikovs and other items.