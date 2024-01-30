20 arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown against law violators

and arrested 20 accused.

A police spokesman said police raided at different areas in the city and arrested Nadeem,

Shafique, Sabir, Shafqat, Rehman, Nouman, Tahir, Asghar, Waleed, Wakeel, Sbtain, Aslam, Khalid,

Amjed besides recovering 200-liter of liquor,3.2 kg of hashish,1.2-kg of opium,

1.1 kg of heroin, 12 pistols ,seven guns and valuables.