20 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown against law violators
and arrested 20 accused.
A police spokesman said police raided at different areas in the city and arrested Nadeem,
Shafique, Sabir, Shafqat, Rehman, Nouman, Tahir, Asghar, Waleed, Wakeel, Sbtain, Aslam, Khalid,
Amjed besides recovering 200-liter of liquor,3.2 kg of hashish,1.2-kg of opium,
1.1 kg of heroin, 12 pistols ,seven guns and valuables.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed on road2 minutes ago
-
Two including a muezzin held for arms supply2 minutes ago
-
PHC extends interim bail of PTI candidates2 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk wasted12 minutes ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments on high alert12 minutes ago
-
852 power pilferers arrested during last 5 months, Rs 68 million recovered12 minutes ago
-
Railways added ten more passenger trains in last year12 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held; cash, arms recovered in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Long awaited snowfall continues in Naran for third consecutive day22 minutes ago
-
Rescue workers’ leaves cancelled for general elections in Dera22 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh gets four women candidates for general elections22 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree32 minutes ago