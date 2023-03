SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday, in a crackdown, arrested 20 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons.

A police spokesman said police of different police stations arrested Muhammad Usman, khaleel, Khalid, Qais, Awais, Numan, Yasean, Waleed and others besides recovering seven pistols, nine guns, fourrounds,189 liters of liquor,1.1 gram hashish.