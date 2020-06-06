UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20-bed HDU For Coronavirus Patients Established At Lahore General Hospital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:29 PM

20-bed HDU for coronavirus patients established at Lahore General Hospital

Principal PGMI (Post Graduate Medical Institute) Prof Al-freed Zafar said on Saturday that facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients at Lahore General Hospital have been enhanced further

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Principal PGMI (Post Graduate Medical Institute) Prof Al-freed Zafar said on Saturday that facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients at Lahore General Hospital have been enhanced further.

He told media here that a 20-bed HDU (High Dependency Unit) had been set up in the Department of Pulmonology to enable effective treatment and care of critical patients with coronavirus.

The PGMI Principal claimed that all resources were being utilized for the treatment of coronavirus patients and the decision to set up an additional 20-bed HDU at General Hospital was also taken in this regard.

He appreciated the medical services being provided at Lahore General Hospital and said that doctors and paramedical staff were trying their level best to help the patients in coping with this difficult disease and would continue to provide medical services round the clock.

Prof Zafar also extended special thanks to the medical staff of the hospital who were working for the recovery of coronavirus patients by risking their lives.

While the LGH Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq said that duties of the concerned staff including doctors had been assigned in HDU who will perform their duties in three shifts.

Dr Laila Shafiq has been appointed as the Administrative Focal Person to monitor the performance of thisHDU while Dr Huma will oversee the clinical affairs.

Related Topics

Lahore Post Media All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

15 minutes ago

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

1 hour ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

2 hours ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

2 hours ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

2 hours ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.