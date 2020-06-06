20-bed HDU for coronavirus patients established at Lahore General Hospital

Principal PGMI (Post Graduate Medical Institute) Prof Al-freed Zafar said on Saturday that facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients at Lahore General Hospital have been enhanced further

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Principal PGMI (Post Graduate Medical Institute) Prof Al-freed Zafar said on Saturday that facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients at Lahore General Hospital have been enhanced further.

He told media here that a 20-bed HDU (High Dependency Unit) had been set up in the Department of Pulmonology to enable effective treatment and care of critical patients with coronavirus.

The PGMI Principal claimed that all resources were being utilized for the treatment of coronavirus patients and the decision to set up an additional 20-bed HDU at General Hospital was also taken in this regard.

He appreciated the medical services being provided at Lahore General Hospital and said that doctors and paramedical staff were trying their level best to help the patients in coping with this difficult disease and would continue to provide medical services round the clock.

Prof Zafar also extended special thanks to the medical staff of the hospital who were working for the recovery of coronavirus patients by risking their lives.

While the LGH Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq said that duties of the concerned staff including doctors had been assigned in HDU who will perform their duties in three shifts.

Dr Laila Shafiq has been appointed as the Administrative Focal Person to monitor the performance of thisHDU while Dr Huma will oversee the clinical affairs.