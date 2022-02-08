UrduPoint.com

20-bed Temporary Hospital Established At National Hockey Stadium For PSL-7: DG, SBPm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

20-bed temporary hospital established at National Hockey Stadium for PSL-7: DG, SBPm

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on Tuesday said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has established a 20-bed temporary hospital at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any medical issue or health emergency during the PSL matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General sports Punjab Javed Chohan on Tuesday said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has established a 20-bed temporary hospital at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any medical issue or health emergency during the PSL matches.

"The facility of different tests and medicines will be available in the hospital where senior doctors and paramedical staff will also perform their duties to tackle any medical emergency," he added.

Javed Chohan further said that a Control Room equipped with all modern facilities has been set up in the National Hockey Stadium. "The focal persons of all relevant departments will also be present all the time in the Control Room during PSL-7 matches scheduled to commence from February 10" .

DG, SBP stated that the lighting and cleanliness arrangements have also been completed to keep all parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex clean and tidy. "Each and every nook and corner of Nishtar Park Sports Complex is being monitored through 148 cameras of Sports board Punjab and 324 cameras of City District Govt. All cameras in Nishtar Park Sports Complex are fully functional to keep a close vigil on all activities and movements in and around the grand venue of PSL matches," he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Pakistan Super League February All From Government

Recent Stories

Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz for F ..

Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz for Feb 10

2 minutes ago
 CM directs to start elevated expressway project

CM directs to start elevated expressway project

2 minutes ago
 Chisinau's Approach to Audit of Debt for Russian G ..

Chisinau's Approach to Audit of Debt for Russian Gas Goes Against 2021 Deal - Ga ..

2 minutes ago
 Olympics is 'crazy dream' for Mexican skater who t ..

Olympics is 'crazy dream' for Mexican skater who trains in mall

2 minutes ago
 Russian Animation Short 'Boxballet' Nominated for ..

Russian Animation Short 'Boxballet' Nominated for Oscar

4 minutes ago
 Macron Says Progress Achieved Thanks to Meetings i ..

Macron Says Progress Achieved Thanks to Meetings in Moscow, Kiev

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>