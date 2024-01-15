Open Menu

20-bedded Nursery Ward Established At 'Women Hospital'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

20-bedded Nursery ward established at 'Women hospital'

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A 20-bedded new modern children's nursery ward has been established here at ‘Women's hospital’ (Zanana hospital) Dera Ismail Khan.

Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Dera Ismail Khan’s board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Dar has inaugurated the newly established nursery ward.

Speaking on this occasion, the BoG chairman said the newly established children's nursery ward, having all modern machinery and other facilities, consists of 20 beds.

He said that all our efforts were being made to provide the best health facilities to the citizens in the hospitals of the district.

He said the supply of medicines along with proper sanitation would be ensured in all the hospitals of the district.

On this occasion, other members of MTI BoG and Hospital Director Dr. Farrukh Jameel were also present.

Dr. Farrukh Jameel briefed the BoG chairman about the newly established children's nursery ward.

