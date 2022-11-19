20 bedded state of art ICU made operational at DHQ Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration, while taking initiative to facilitate masses, on Saturday established 20 bedded state of the art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad.

The new 20 beds ward was established by utilizing local resources of the Hospital Management board headed by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat, the Hospital Management Committee and philanthropists.

According to the details, despite being upgraded as a category B hospital in 2003, the DHQ did not have a proper ICU and only a 10 bedded Coronary Care Unit (CCU) was functional.

The project was started as one of the initiatives under the Nikhra Abbottabad Campaign and executed by MS DHQ and DMO IMU Abbottabad under the supervision of DC Abbottabad with a cost of Rs.

13.5 million rupees.

The facilities in ICU include Central Oxygen Supply System, electric beds with centralized oxygen, ECG Machines, Cardiac Monitors, Defibrillators, etc.

The people of Abbottabad have appreciated the district administration and DHQ administration for establishing a new 20-bedded ICU, earlier every critical patient was referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) which was not only loss of time for the people but also most of the time patients died while shifting to AMC.