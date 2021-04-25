UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Beds More Spared For Coronavirus Patients At DHQ Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

20 beds more spared for coronavirus patients at DHQ Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration earmarked another ward, comprising of 20 beds for coronavirus patients at District Headquarters Hospital, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Khan Tareen after consultation with CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal, ordered earmarking another 20 beds for coronavirus patients at District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Urology ward was converted for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Earlier, another ward comprising 12 beds was already in progress at the hospital. Now, the number of beds increased to 32. Similarly, ventilators were also doubled at the health facility.

Related Topics

Progress Muzaffargarh Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

11 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

11 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.