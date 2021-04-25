20 beds more spared for coronavirus patients at DHQ Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration earmarked another ward, comprising of 20 beds for coronavirus patients at District Headquarters Hospital, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Khan Tareen after consultation with CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal, ordered earmarking another 20 beds for coronavirus patients at District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Urology ward was converted for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Earlier, another ward comprising 12 beds was already in progress at the hospital. Now, the number of beds increased to 32. Similarly, ventilators were also doubled at the health facility.