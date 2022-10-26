20 beggars detained

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty beggars were detained in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday that a campaign was under way against beggars. Twelve of the arrested beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand.

Other eight beggars were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them, he added.