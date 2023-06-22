20 beggars rounded up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration and police have initiated a crackdown against professional beggars in the city detained 20 beggars from different areas and handed them over to the social welfare authorities.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Atta-Al Muneem and Special Magistrate Maria Shamoon along with DSP City Asim Ali Shah and other staff conducted raids at Prince Road, Manan Chowk, Toghi Road Taxi Stand, Railway Station and other areas.

More than 20 professional beggars were arrested by the team from different areas during the operation.

On this occasion, AC Munim said that a decision has been taken in a joint meeting of the district administration and the police that a special action against beggars would be started and this rescue operation would continue until the end of the beggar mafia from the city.

He said that we all have to play a role in making Quetta a beggar-free city adding that cases would be registered against those who beg from children, beggar children need to be discouraged instead of being given alms.