UrduPoint.com

20 Beggars Rounded Up During Last 48 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has rounded up 20 beggars seeking alms at various signals during the last 48 hours.

The action was taken by ICT teams following directions of deputy commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon to purge the society from the menace of beggary, its spokesman said on Friday.

He said legal process has been initiated against the nabbed professional alms-seekers to shift at shelters homes and protection centres to make them a responsible citizens.

The spokesman said the professional beggars not only affected the flow of traffic by standing on various roads and intersections but also caused accidents.

He said beggar squads along with their teams took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations.

Public was requested to discourage such factors as it will not only improve the society, but also improve the flow of traffic, he added.

