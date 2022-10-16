20 bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 7,210 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 20 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 7,210 bags during last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 20 drivers who were trying to illegally shipped out wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

The administration succeeded to intercept 20 vehicles besides seizing 7,210 wheat and flour bags.

The authorities had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi had instructed the authorities to monitor the movement of wheat round the clock and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

