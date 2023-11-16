Open Menu

20 Booked, 53 Outlets Sealed For Decanting

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The district civil defence department sealed 53 shops and got registered 20 cases

against shopkeepers in the district during the last two months.

In a crackdown against illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas

(LPG), the civil defence squads confiscated machinery and other items of the

shopkeepers used for decanting and challan against shopkeepers were forwarded

to the courts of special judicial magistrate where the courts imposed fine of Rs 687,000 on them.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Thursday the squads

also seized 74 petrol dispensers, digital scales, and removed 41 petrol filling stations.

As many as 131 illegal petrol agencies/shops were also sealed during the last two months.

