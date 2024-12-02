20 Booked For Burning Trash
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Twenty people were booked for burning trash in various parts of the city.
CEO Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that Waste
Management Company was adopting a zero-tolerance policy to combat
smog.
He said the company's enforcement cell launched a citywide crackdown
and imposing heavy fines on violators.
Notices have also been issued to over 15 individuals for throwing debris
on roads.
He said that a special sprinkling campaign was underway on his instructions.
Water sprinkling was being conducted in two shifts at construction sites and
areas prone to dust.
Efforts were being intensified to ensure compliance and reduce pollution
levels, contributing to a cleaner and healthier Multan, he added.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Umar Ayub, Faisal Amin granted transit bail till Dec 212 minutes ago
-
Youth a driving force behind prosperous Pakistan : Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
AJK's picturesque Neelam valley' peaks received first snowfall12 minutes ago
-
PEC launches free `Generative AI Training’ for engineers12 minutes ago
-
Appointment of first female CJ LHC; Constitutional Bench disband21 minutes ago
-
Work progress on drinking water pipeline project reviewed22 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for focus on law and order in KP32 minutes ago
-
AJK's picturesque Neelam valley' peaks lashes with the seasons' first high spell of snowfall32 minutes ago
-
SCP rejects petition regarding equal treatment of all prisoners42 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest five42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,300 cusecs water52 minutes ago
-
Programme “Suthra Punjab” aims to provide healthy environment to people: AC1 hour ago