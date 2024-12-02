20 booked for burning trash

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Twenty people were booked for burning trash in various parts of the city.

CEO Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that Waste

Management Company was adopting a zero-tolerance policy to combat

smog.

He said the company's enforcement cell launched a citywide crackdown

and imposing heavy fines on violators.

Notices have also been issued to over 15 individuals for throwing debris

on roads.

He said that a special sprinkling campaign was underway on his instructions.

Water sprinkling was being conducted in two shifts at construction sites and

areas prone to dust.

Efforts were being intensified to ensure compliance and reduce pollution

levels, contributing to a cleaner and healthier Multan, he added.