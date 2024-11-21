20 Booked For Causing Smog Through Waste Burning
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has intensified its operations to combat smog as company’s enforcement cell registered 20 FIRs [first information reports] against individuals found burning waste, a practice strictly prohibited to reduce smog levels.
In line with special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar, extensive sprinkling operations were being carried out across the city to minimize dust and pollutants. The waste management company has launched a new outsourced cleaning model across all four districts of the division, ensuring a more effective and systematic approach to maintaining cleanliness.
On Thursday, the CEO inspected various city areas, receiving briefings on the ongoing anti-smog measures. He reiterated that strict penalties would be imposed on violators including heavy fines and the sealing of properties for those found dumping debris on public roads.
"Burning waste was completely banned to curb smog and violators will face serious legal consequences," said Dogar.
He maintained that the MWMC’s expanded efforts demonstrate its commitment to ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for residents as the fight against smog continues to gain momentum.
