20 booked over attacking FESCO official

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sargodha Road police have registered a case against 20 people on the charge of attacking and torturing Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Tariq Abad subdivision.

A spokesman for Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Tahir Sheikh said on Monday that electricity supply feeder of Islamia Park was out of order due to rain, which caused suspension of electricity supply in the area.

After receiving complaints, the line staff including Shehbaz, Naveed, Arsalan and Abdus Sattar searched for fault and found that one HT Line was burnt which caused suspension of electricity supply.

The complaint staff started repairing the HT line when more than 15 people of the area including Niaz Ahmad, Kalil, Adeel and Rizwan gathered on the spot and forcefully removed the line staff from electricity pole.

An altercation occurred during which people tortured the FESCO line staff who called SDO Tariqabad subdivision for help.

SDO Asif Mehmood reached the spot in his private van (ZC-9092) and tried to cool down the matter, but the infuriated people also attacked him and tortured him, in addition to damaging windscreen of his van.

Later, the SDO filed a complaint with Sargodha Road police, who registered a case vide FIR No 1223/22 under sections 440, 353, 186, 342, 382, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started investigation, the spokesman added.