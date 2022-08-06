20 booked over illegal mourning procession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Razaabad police have booked more than 20 people on the charge of taking out mourning procession illegally in connection with Muharramul Haram.

Police said on Saturday that more than 20 people including Ali, Sheeraz, etc.

had taken out mourning procession from Irshad Town without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

Therefore, the police registered a case against more than 20 participantsof the procession including its organizers, Ali, Sheeraz, etc. and startedinvestigation for their arrest.