20 bottles of liquor recovered during police raid at civil hospital Karachi

Police have carried out a raid at civil hospital Karachi and recovered 20 bottles of liquor

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Police have carried out a raid at civil hospital Karachi and recovered 20 bottles of liquor.Incharge of check post of Eidgah police station conducted a raid in nursing ward of neurology department at civil hospital and caught red handed security Incharge, Kareem Khan, Farrukh Shah, Khurrum and Naveed while stealing medicines.

500 different types of injections worth hundreds and thousands of rupees have also been recovered.Besides this police have also recovered 20 bottles of liquor from the possession of suspects.