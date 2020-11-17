UrduPoint.com
20 Brick Kiln Sealed, FIR Registered Against Owners Of 14 Kilns

20 brick kiln sealed, FIR registered against owners of 14 kilns

District administration sealed 20 brick kilns and got registered cases against owners of 14 kilns during a week's long campaign

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration sealed 20 brick kilns and got registered cases against owners of 14 kilns during a week's long campaign.

According to official sources, the government had imposed ban on the kilns, operational sans zigzag technology, as these were emitting immense smoke and causing smog in atmosphere.

Assistant Director Environment Department Engineer Sarfraz Anjum, the kilns will remain close by December 31.

He, however, added that the kilns with zigzag technology could remain operational.

He informed that crackdown was being done on daily basis. Nobody will be allowed to pollute atmosphere.

More Stories From Pakistan

