20 brick kilns sealed in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed 20 brick kilns over violations of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to a spokesperson on Wednesday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner,AC along with the environment department team conducted raid at various areas and found 20 brick kilns causing smog.The team sealed the kilns and cases were registered at separate police stations.