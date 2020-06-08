UrduPoint.com
20 Buses Impounded Over Violations Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:18 PM

20 buses impounded over violations of SOPs

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 20 passenger buses over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 20 passenger buses over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the regional transport authority under the supervision of secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched a crackdown against passenger vehicles and checked different buses using route of Multan to Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Mianwali.

During the checking, 20 buses found involved in violations of SOPs as the passengers were not wearing masks, there was no sanitizer in the buses and passengers were siting without distance.

The RTA teams also imposed fine of over Rs32,000 on many other vehicles over violations.

Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that violators of coronavirus SOPs would be treated with iron hands.

