20 Candidates, 13 Independents Contesting For NA-53, Rawalpindi-II Constituency
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) As many as 20 candidates including 13 independents are contesting general elections scheduled for February 8 while a total 401,376 registered voters including 207,590 males and 193,786 females will use their right to franchise on the election day.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Raja Qamar ul islam is contesting the election from NA-53 while Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan as an independent and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Taimoor Khalid is in the run. Muhammad Arif is Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s candidate for NA-53.
According to details, all arrangements have been finalized by the administration for the general elections and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also announced a polling scheme for the constituency, NA-53.
Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta had finalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order.
As many as 329 polling stations including 77 male, 76 female and 176 combined will be set.
There will be a total of 852 polling booths in Rawalpindi-II, NA-52 constituency. Under the polling scheme of NA-53, out of a total 3380 staff, there are 347 presiding officers with 1791 assistant presiding officers while 896 polling officers and 346 assistants will also perform their duties on the election day.
According to a Commissioner's office spokesman, the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Liaquat Ali Chatta had also ordered that the code of conduct issued by ECP should be implemented in letter and spirit, he said adding that all possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all the activities should strictly be monitored. Special security arrangements were also being finalized for the sensitive polling stations, he added.
Recent Stories
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections7 minutes ago
-
Solangi terms plantation of trees as national, moral duty17 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 31 kg drugs in six operations; arrests four47 minutes ago
-
1300-kg adulterated khoya wasted57 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehends 567 POs across province in January1 hour ago
-
Arrangements for smooth conduct of Election finalized in Khanewal1 hour ago
-
Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP1 hour ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Mepco official suspended for facilitation electricity theft2 hours ago
-
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case2 hours ago
-
Caretaker Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city2 hours ago