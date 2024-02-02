Open Menu

20 Candidates Including 13 Independents Contesting Elections For PP-8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

20 Candidates including 13 independents Contesting Elections for PP-8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Around 20 candidates including 13 independents are in the run for PP-8 constituency where total 339,042 registered voters including 173,497 male and 165,545 female will use their right to vote.

According to details, the district administration was finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fare and transparent general elections scheduled to be held on February 8. The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.

According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, "There will be 269 polling stations including 89 each will be set up for male and female voters while 91 will be combined.

There will be a total 641 booths in constituency."

Under the scheme of PP-8, there are 269 presiding officers, 641 assistant presiding officers and 910 allied polling staff members.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema had instructed the administration officers for strict monitoring of code of conduct issued by ECP in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Male Rawalpindi February All PP-8

Recent Stories

Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

3 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

3 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

4 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

4 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

5 hours ago
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

17 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

17 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan