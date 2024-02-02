20 Candidates Including 13 Independents Contesting Elections For PP-8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Around 20 candidates including 13 independents are in the run for PP-8 constituency where total 339,042 registered voters including 173,497 male and 165,545 female will use their right to vote.
According to details, the district administration was finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fare and transparent general elections scheduled to be held on February 8. The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.
According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, "There will be 269 polling stations including 89 each will be set up for male and female voters while 91 will be combined.
There will be a total 641 booths in constituency."
Under the scheme of PP-8, there are 269 presiding officers, 641 assistant presiding officers and 910 allied polling staff members.
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema had instructed the administration officers for strict monitoring of code of conduct issued by ECP in letter and spirit.
