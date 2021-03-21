20 Cartons Of Spurious Soft Drink Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charge of manufacturing spurious soft drinks in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.
During course of action, police arrested Abdul Shakoor and seized 20 cartons of soft drinks from his possession.
Police have registered a case on the complaint of Shaukat Hussain, manager of a private company.
SP Rawal Division appreciated police team and said that operations against peddlers and counterfeiters must be continued.