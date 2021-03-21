20 cartons of spurious soft drink seized

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charge of manufacturing spurious soft drinks in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

During course of action, police arrested Abdul Shakoor and seized 20 cartons of soft drinks from his possession.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of Shaukat Hussain, manager of a private company.

SP Rawal Division appreciated police team and said that operations against peddlers and counterfeiters must be continued.