20 cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The cases of coronavirus were decreasing as 20 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 521,978 while death toll 13,609 and recoveries 506,279.

The P&SHD confirmed that 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 01 in Rawalpindi, 01 in Jhang, 01 in Gujranwala, 01 in Sialkot, 02 in Bahawalnagar, 02 in Bhakkar and 02 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 12,007,820 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover theirfaces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.