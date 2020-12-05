UrduPoint.com
20 Cases Resolved In Open Kachari In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:02 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Multan region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti has decided 20 out of 33 applications submitted before him during an open court conducted at Jinnah library.

Citizens filed complaints against various federal departments including Wapda.

The remaining 13 cases were halted following incomplete data provided by the departments concerned.

All such departments were directed to submit reports with required information until December 17, the date set for next hearing.

After the open court, the advisor said under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Tahir Shehbaz, justice would be provided to all at their doorstep.

