Open Menu

20 Centers Set Up For BISP Payments

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 10:27 PM

20 centers set up for BISP payments

The district administration on Monday established 20 distribution centers across Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu to ensure the smooth and transparent disbursement of financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration on Monday established 20 distribution centers across Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu to ensure the smooth and transparent disbursement of financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to the official sources, the centers were set up on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Qurat-ul-Ain Memon. Eight centers have been established in Tehsil Muzaffargarh, four in Alipur, three in Jatoi, and five in Kot Addu. All centers have been equipped with essential facilities, including security arrangements, drinking water, and weather-related provisions.

Letters have also been dispatched to Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments to provide necessary support and services at the distribution sites.

Recent Stories

Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire

Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire

3 minutes ago
 Weekly parade held at Police Lines

Weekly parade held at Police Lines

3 minutes ago
 20 centers set up for BISP payments

20 centers set up for BISP payments

52 seconds ago
 Girl killed by father over matrimonial issue

Girl killed by father over matrimonial issue

53 seconds ago
 IHC instructs govt to appoint chairman missing per ..

IHC instructs govt to appoint chairman missing persons' commission within six we ..

55 seconds ago
 One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

56 seconds ago
PO arrested for killing citizen

PO arrested for killing citizen

58 seconds ago
 AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris ..

AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..

10 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

28 minutes ago
 OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain

OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain

10 minutes ago
 IG Punjab orders weekly general parade

IG Punjab orders weekly general parade

7 minutes ago
 UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to ..

UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan