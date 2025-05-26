20 centers set up for BISP payments

The district administration on Monday established 20 distribution centers across Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu to ensure the smooth and transparent disbursement of financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district administration on Monday established 20 distribution centers across Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu to ensure the smooth and transparent disbursement of financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to the official sources, the centers were set up on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Qurat-ul-Ain Memon. Eight centers have been established in Tehsil Muzaffargarh, four in Alipur, three in Jatoi, and five in Kot Addu. All centers have been equipped with essential facilities, including security arrangements, drinking water, and weather-related provisions.

Letters have also been dispatched to Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments to provide necessary support and services at the distribution sites.