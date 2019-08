20 children injured in a road mishap in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

Bannu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) More than 20 children were injured when a school van overturned after break failure in Bannu here on Saturday.According to rescue officials, driver lost his control and van overturned due to break failure. As a result 20 girls and boys got injured. Children have been shifted to hospital for medical assistance.