20 Children Injured In Ferozewala School Bus Accident
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) As many as 20 children were injured on Saturday when a private school bus overturned on Kala Khatai Road.
According to a private news channel, the bus, carrying more than 70 students, collided with a rickshaw while taking a turn, causing it to overturn.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured children to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Hospital staff confirmed that first aid was provided to the injured.
