20 children injured in Ferozewala school bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) As many as 20 children were injured on Saturday when a private school bus overturned on Kala Khatai Road.

According to a private news channel, the bus, carrying more than 70 students, collided with a rickshaw while taking a turn, causing it to overturn.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured children to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff confirmed that first aid was provided to the injured.