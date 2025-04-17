20 city parks undergoing cleanliness operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Waste Management Company (WMC) have started a grand cleanliness drive targeting 20 parks in city and their surroundings that will continue during next two days.

Dozens of gardeners and sanitary workers joined the grand cleanliness operation, opened Thursday in the presence of director A&P PHA Multan Adnan Butt and director horticulture.

Adnan Butt said that DG PHA Kareem Bakhsh was committed to keeping the city parks and greenbelts clean and a coordinated strategy was being thrashed out to make it a regular feature of cleanliness operations.

In cooperation with the Solid Waste Management Company, a strategy would be executed to resolve the issue once and for all, Butt said, adding that the plan envisages that solid waste would continue to be lifted from inside and around the parks on a regular basis.