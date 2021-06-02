20 clinics of quacks sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 20 clinics of quacks during different raids across the district.

During last months, Health Department teams following direction from Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Shoaib ur Rehman visited over 40 clinics across the district. They sealed 20 clinics of quacks.

Two quacks were also arrested on the spot. However, cases of 19 quacks were sent to Punjab Health Care Commission. Swift action was taken against six quacks following public complaints.

CEO Health Dr Shoaib ur Rehman Gormani also submitted complete report about action against quacks with Deputy Commissioner office. He stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with lives of the public.