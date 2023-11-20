Open Menu

20 % Construction Work Of HFH Completed: Dr Jamal

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 10:20 PM

20 % construction work of HFH completed: Dr Jamal

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday said that around 20 per cent of the reconstruction and renovation work of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had been completed while the remaining work would be completed by February 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday said that around 20 per cent of the reconstruction and renovation work of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had been completed while the remaining work would be completed by February 20.

During a visit to the HFH and Benazir Bhutto Hospital along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and CEO Health Dr Ijaz Ahmed, he said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was personally monitoring the ongoing work of the HFH and the project hopefully will be completed by the deadline set for its completion.

The minister informed that the work of the upgradation of 100 government hospitals across Punjab was underway and all necessary resources were being utilized to provide the best healthcare facilities to the residents of the province.

He said that Holy Family Hospital was being converted into a modern hospital and for the first time in history a hospital was being closed for three months to complete reconstruction and renovation work.

Dr. Jamal Nasir further said that Rs 100 million would be provided for the reconstruction and repair of Benazir Bhutto's physiotherapy and psychiatric ward.

He said that the work on revamping of OPD of BBH was going on for Rs106 million while Rs 110 million would be provided to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to complete the repair work of the building.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the process of handing over the custody of Maternal and Child Hospital Rawalpindi to Punjab was in progress and the Punjab government was interested in converting the hospital into a general hospital.

He said that plans were being made to establish a burn centre in the Red Crescent Hospital.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Visit Rawalpindi Progress Nasir February Family All Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges stakeholders, institutions to w ..

Commissioner urges stakeholders, institutions to work together for betterment of ..

6 minutes ago
 Court instructs NAB to record Nawaz's statement in ..

Court instructs NAB to record Nawaz's statement in Toshakhana case

7 minutes ago
 EC responsible to hold free, fair elections in cou ..

EC responsible to hold free, fair elections in country: Raja Ashraf

7 minutes ago
 Customs inspector granted bail in assets beyond m ..

Customs inspector granted bail in assets beyond means case

7 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay against PTI chairman's cypher cas ..

IHC extends stay against PTI chairman's cypher case trial till Tuesday

21 minutes ago
 CTP take action against underage drivers, rider wi ..

CTP take action against underage drivers, rider without helmet, smoke emitting v ..

21 minutes ago
Govt wants to solve Chaman sit-in issue through ne ..

Govt wants to solve Chaman sit-in issue through negotiations: Caretaker Minister ..

21 minutes ago
 ADC visits Passport Office in Gwadar

ADC visits Passport Office in Gwadar

21 minutes ago
 IHC Registrar notifies arrangements for Nawaz Shar ..

IHC Registrar notifies arrangements for Nawaz Sharif's appearance

21 minutes ago
 United States contributed vital to education secto ..

United States contributed vital to education sector, especially girls' education ..

30 minutes ago
 Turkish company AYSiS to start sanitation work in ..

Turkish company AYSiS to start sanitation work in Saddar South Zone

30 minutes ago
 UK climate study to accelerate green finance in Pa ..

UK climate study to accelerate green finance in Pakistan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan