UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Corona Patients Under Treatment In KTH

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

20 corona patients under treatment in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :There are only 6 beds in Khyber Teaching Hospital for Corona patients and currently 20 patients of corona are admitted Peshawar, an official of the Administration KTH said here Saturday.

He said the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and four patients were on intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar while currently 5 patients were undergoing for treatment at High Dependency Unit (HDU) and eleven patients were being treated for Low Oxygen Levels.

Peshawar

Pakistan

