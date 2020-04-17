20 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:13 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said here on Friday that 20 coronavirus victims had been discharged from Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot after their complete recovery.

Sialkot District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Asghar, District Health officer Dr Javaid Sahi and Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul were also present.

The DC said that now only 62 confirmed coronavirus patients were under treatment at the hospital and the test report results of patients were awaited.

