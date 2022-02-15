UrduPoint.com

20 Couples Tie Marriage Knot At Mass Wedding In Nasirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 09:06 PM

20 couples tie marriage knot at mass wedding in Nasirabad

A local Non government Organization (NGO) Umeed-e-Sehar Foundation (USF) organized a mass wedding of poor and orphaned in which 20 couples tied the nuptial knot in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A local Non government Organization (NGO) Umeed-e-Sehar Foundation (USF) organized a mass wedding of poor and orphaned in which 20 couples tied the nuptial knot in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday.

The special guest of the ceremony was Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri. Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad, BAP's District President Former Chairman Municipal Committee Dera Murad Jamali Mir Ghulam Nabi Umrani, Syed Muhammad Yar Shah, scholars, tribal leaders, locals and large number of couples' relatives attended the ceremony of joint wedding.

Provincial Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri gave Rs, 100,000 cash as gifts for newly couples of poor while Hindu Panchayat Leaders Tara Chand Seth donated total of 20 pairs of clothes on behalf of the Hindu community.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Azhar Shehzad and President Balochistan Awami Party Nasirabad District Mir Ghulam Nabi Imrani said in their address that it was virtue to organize combined wedding ceremony for people saying that because many girls are not able to get married due to financial difficulties and their age is also passing and they are considered overage.

They also appreciated efforts Umeed Sahar Foundation for organizing mass marriages for poor young people, and said that as a human being, it was our responsibility as human beings to help poor girls in their marriages and to provide them some financial assistance in the form of dowry.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Marriage Married Young Tara Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on murder of four family members ..

1 minute ago
 RPO Multan, DPO Khanewal to supervise investigatio ..

RPO Multan, DPO Khanewal to supervise investigation of Mian Channu incident

1 minute ago
 Police hold flag march in Saddar Baroni, Chontra a ..

Police hold flag march in Saddar Baroni, Chontra areas

1 minute ago
 Pakistan envoy meets Bulgarian foreign, security a ..

Pakistan envoy meets Bulgarian foreign, security advisors; discuss cooperation

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says Reviewing Russia's Statement on With ..

Pentagon Says Reviewing Russia's Statement on Withdrawing Forces From Ukraine Bo ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Will Proceed From Solution of Donbas Pr ..

Putin Says Will Proceed From Solution of Donbas Problems

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>