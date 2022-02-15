20 couples tie marriage knot at mass wedding in Nasirabad

A local Non government Organization (NGO) Umeed-e-Sehar Foundation (USF) organized a mass wedding of poor and orphaned in which 20 couples tied the nuptial knot in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A local Non government Organization (NGO) Umeed-e-Sehar Foundation (USF) organized a mass wedding of poor and orphaned in which 20 couples tied the nuptial knot in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday.

The special guest of the ceremony was Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri. Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad, BAP's District President Former Chairman Municipal Committee Dera Murad Jamali Mir Ghulam Nabi Umrani, Syed Muhammad Yar Shah, scholars, tribal leaders, locals and large number of couples' relatives attended the ceremony of joint wedding.

Provincial Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri gave Rs, 100,000 cash as gifts for newly couples of poor while Hindu Panchayat Leaders Tara Chand Seth donated total of 20 pairs of clothes on behalf of the Hindu community.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri, Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Azhar Shehzad and President Balochistan Awami Party Nasirabad District Mir Ghulam Nabi Imrani said in their address that it was virtue to organize combined wedding ceremony for people saying that because many girls are not able to get married due to financial difficulties and their age is also passing and they are considered overage.

They also appreciated efforts Umeed Sahar Foundation for organizing mass marriages for poor young people, and said that as a human being, it was our responsibility as human beings to help poor girls in their marriages and to provide them some financial assistance in the form of dowry.