20 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Sargodha police launched a crackdown on criminals on Monday and arrested 20 alleged outlaws.

According to a spokesman, police teams from different police stations including Sadar, City, Bhera, Bhabhra, Shahpur Sadar, Laxian, Sillanwali and Shah Nikdur conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals.

The police teams also recovered 16 pistols of 12-bore, bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from the accused.

Police said crackdown would continue on daily basis to eradicate criminals from the district.