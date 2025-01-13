Open Menu

20 Criminals Arrested, Drugs, Liquor, Weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 20 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession Monday

A police spokesperson told APP that in this regard, the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Ramna, Golra, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Shams Colony, Bhara Kahu, Nilore, Shahzad Town police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 20 accused.

Police teams also recovered 4378 grams heroin, 20 liters of liquor, six pistols with ammunition, one iron punch and dagger from their possession.

SSP Operations/Investigation, said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority, he added.

