20 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Sargodha police arrested 20 alleged criminals in a crackdown across district on Sunday.

A spokesperson said the personnel of different police stations conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Sohail, Sajad, Momin, Shafique, Rafique, Shaheen,Tahir, Razaq, Rustam, Rehman and others.

The police also recovered 282 litres of liquor, 3-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 289 litres of raw liquor, 12 pistols, nine Kalashnikov, 128 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

