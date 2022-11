20 criminals busted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha police on Monday arrested 20 criminals and recovered illegal weapons, narcotics from their possession.

Police said that teams of Sillanwali, Shah Nikdur, Saddar, City, Lakshiaan and Bhagtanwala policen nabbed 20 criminals and recovered 12 pistols, 7 rifles, 4 motorcycles, 222 liters liquor and 333 grams hashish from them.

They were--Akram, Aslam, Arslaan, Aqib, Rasheed, Rasool, Raheel, Touseef, Talib, Tasib, Tawaqal, Wahid, Waheed, Wasim, Khaliq, Malik Imran, Ahmed ,Hammad, Razaaq and Zulfiqar.